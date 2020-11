Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 26 (PTI) Four people, including a woman, were injured in a clash between two groups over dancing during a 'ghudchadi' ritual in Mubarikpur village of Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place late Wednesday night, they said.

According to Mansurpur Station House Officer (SHO) Kushalpal Singh, the trouble started when Hardeep and Surender, who were allegedly in an inebriated state, confronted each other over the issue of dancing during ghudchadi (horse riding) ritual.

More people from both the factions soon joined in, leading to a violent clash in which batons and sharp-edged weapons were used, the SHO said.

Hardeep, Surender, Sonu and Kajal were injured in the clash and taken to hospital, police said. The matter is being investigated, they added.

