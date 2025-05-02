Vidisha (MP), May 2 (PTI) Four persons were killed and 13 others injured after a vehicle carrying a marriage party overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district in the early hours of Friday, an official said.

The incident took place around 3 am near Lateri town when a jeep carrying the marriage party was returning to Sironj from Indore, said Collector Anshul Gupta.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, May 02, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Friday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Among the injured, one in serious condition was referred to Bhopal, while the rest are being treated in hospitals in Vidisha and Lateri. The accident claimed four lives, he said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed grief over the incident.

Also Read | WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2025 Declared: 86.56% Pass, Adrita Sarkar Tops With 99.43%; Know How To Download Scorecard on wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)