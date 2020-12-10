Dhanbad, Dec 10 (PTI) Four people were killed and five others, including a woman, injured when the vehicle carrying them rammed into a trailer from behind in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district, police said on Thursday.

The accident took place late on Wednesday night when the vehicle coming from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi crashed into the trailer on National Highway 2 near Chali Bangla village under the jurisdiction of Rajganj police station, they said.

Four people, including the driver of the vehicle, died on the spot and five others were admitted to Patliputra Medical College Hospital (PMCH) in Dhanbad, a police officer said.

The car was going to Jharkhand's Pakur district and then to West Bengal's Birbhum, Rajganj police station officer-in-charge Santosh Kumar said.

"All the passengers in the vehicle were working as labourers and returning home," he said.

Doctors at PMCH said all the injured people received multiple injuries. If necessary, some of them might be referred to a super speciality hospital.

