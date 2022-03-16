Budaun (UP), Mar 16 (PTI) Four people were killed and six others injured on Wednesday when a car crashed into a bus parked on the roadside here, police said.

The victims, residents of Jamalpur village in Hazratpur area here, were returning home from Delhi to celebrate Holi, a police official said.

The car rammed into the truck from the rear side on the Budaun-Meerut road in Mujaria area, killing Tiplu (50) and Balveer (35) and one other on the spot, ASP Siddharth Verma said.

The injured were rushed to hospital, where one more person died during treatment.

Among the other six, condition of two was stated to be critical, he said.

A probe is on into the matter.

