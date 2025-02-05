Ranchi, Feb 5 (PTI) The district administration of Jharkhand's capital Ranchi has set up a four-member committee to probe into the collapse of a high mast lighting tower, resulting in the death of two women, an official said on Wednesday.

Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri asked the panel members to conduct an on-site investigation and submit a report at the earliest, he said.

Two women died and five others were injured after the high mast lighting tower fell on an auto-rickshaw near Ranchi on Tuesday.

The committee members include a district land acquisition officer and executive engineer of the road construction department (rural), an official release said.

A police officer had on Tuesday said the lighting tower fell on a stationary auto-rickshaw, which was carrying around eight passengers.

The injured were undergoing treatment in hospital.

Meanwhile, locals alleged negligence on the part of the authorities, and blocked traffic movement for around five hours on Tuesday demanding compensation for families of the deceased.

