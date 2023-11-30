New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): Anju, alias Fatima, who had travelled to a remote village in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province of Pakistan to marry her Facebook love Nasrullah, has disclosed to intelligence agencies that after taking a divorce from her Indian husband she will try to take her children to Pakistan.

Anju, a resident of Alwar district in Rajasthan, has returned to India from Pakistan on Wednesday through Integrated Check Post (ICP) Attari Road.

She was questioned by officials of Intelligence agencies including the Intelligence Bureau and Research and Analysis Wing the moment she entered India after completing formalities.

In interaction with intelligence agencies, she disclosed that she had gone to Pakistan on July 21.

She claimed that she married Pakistani national Nasrullah after converting to Islam from Christianity. Nasrullah lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) area of Pakistan. Although she failed to produce any document related to her marriage with Nasrullah when officials asked about it.

As per her disclosure to intelligence agencies, she fell in love with Nasrullah through Facebook. Nasrullah is in the pharmaceutical business. She was active on social media and was popular in Indian and Pakistani Media.

On being specifically asked about her connection with Pakistani Defence personnel, she denied of any such connection. Lastly, she said that after taking a divorce from her Indian husband she will try to take her children to Pak.

After being questioned for around an hour, she left for Amritsar airport from where she travelled to Delhi.

Originally from Bhiwadi in Rajasthan, Anju was married has a 15-year-old son and a four-year-old daughter. In June, she left for Pakistan to meet her Facebook love Nasrullah. In Pakistan, Anju converted to Islam to marry Nasrullah and changed her name to Fatima. (ANI)

