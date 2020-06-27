Muzaffarnagar, Jun 27 (PTI) Four more people tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, taking the total number of active cases in the district to 63, an official said on Saturday.

The four fresh cases include two inmates of the district jail, the official said.

Muzaffarnagar DM Selvakumari J said the health department received results of 232 samples, of which four returned positive.

Five people tested negative in their second samples, the district magistrate added.

In the neighbouring Shamli, five more people were tested COVID-19 positive, while twelve coronavirus patients were discharged from the COVID hospital after recovery.

