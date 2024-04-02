Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 2 (ANI): Four Naxals were gunned down and some weapons were recovered from their possession during an encounter that broke out between the Leftwing outlaws and security forces in the Bijapur district on Tuesday.

The encounter broke around 6 am on Tuesday at Lendra village in Bijapur after a joint search operation by the District Reserve Group (DRG), Special Task Force (STF), CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) that commenced on Monday night from Gangalur police station area, police said.

"We recovered the bodies of four Naxals after an encounter with the security forces near Kendra-Korcholi forest in Gangalur police station area of Bijapur district," Inspector General of Police, Bastar Range, P Sundarraj, briefed reporters on Tuesday.

"One light machine gun (LMG), barrel grenade launchers (BGL) launchers and other arms and ammunition were recovered from the spot. The search operation is still underway," he added.

Further updates are awaited. (ANI)

