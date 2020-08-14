Wanaparthy (Telangana) [India], August 14 (ANI): Four bodies of a family were found in different parts of a house in Telangana's Wanaparthy district on Friday.

The dead bodies of a woman, her daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter were found lying in different parts of their house, police said.

Also Read | India's Tallest Air Traffic Control Tower at Delhi Airport Lit up in Tricolour Ahead of Independence Day 2020: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 14, 2020.

The deceased have been identified as Ajmeera Bee, her daughter Asma Begum, son-in-law Khawaja Pasha, and granddaughter Haseena, Apoorva Rao, Superintendent of Police Wanaparthy told ANI over the phone.

She added that there was a one-foot pit in which lemon and coconut were found in the verandah area near the son-in-law and that neighbours often saw him do such suspicious activities expecting some treasure.

Also Read | Independence Day 2020 PM Narendra Modi's Address: When & Where to Watch Live Streaming of Prime Minister's Speech? Check Red Fort Program Schedule and List of Guests.

"The house was not owned by them, it was rented by the family. The bodies have been sent for autopsy and investigation is underway to find the cause of death," Rao added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)