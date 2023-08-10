Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 10 (ANI): Four people escaped a major train accident after a loco pilot slowed down a moving goods train in Visakhapatnam before it trampled a car stuck on the railway tracks, said an official on Wednesday.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Anand Reddy, the incident involved the family of a retired Navy officer.

Also Read | Robotic Surgery in Goa: Orthopaedics Department of Goa Medical College Performs First Robotic Surgery on Patient.

The DCP said that four people were able to escape a fatal accident in a fraction of second after a loco pilot of the goods train slowed down a moving goods train minutes before it collided with a car stuck on the railway tracks in Sheelanagar area of Visakhapatnam .

Giving details about the incident, the official stated the incident occurred while the car travelling with four passengers from Sriharipuram to Visakhapatnam tried to cross the railway track and got stuck in the middle of the track.

Also Read | Rajasthan Government To Provide 6 Per Cent Reservation to Most Backward Castes Among OBCs, CM Ashok Gehlot.

"A loco pilot of the goods train noticed the car and promptly slowed down the train. The passengers in the car also jumped out of the car in order to save themselves from potential harm," added the official.

The official further said that although a small part of the car was crushed, all four passengers in the car managed to jump out and survive with minor injuries.

Further details into the matter are awaited.

Earlier this month, a drunk woman in Visakhapatnam allegedly rammed her car into 8 parked two-wheelers, before landing the vehicle on the divider.

According to Rama Rao, apolice officer, the car rammed eight two-wheelers that were parked on the VIP road near Soma Bar in Visakhapatnam, at high speed, late night.

The locals alleged that the woman was driving under the influence of alcohol and fled the scene after the accident, the officer said.

The official stated that an FIR was registered against the accused and an investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)