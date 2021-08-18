Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 18 (ANI): Four persons from Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir were apprehended at the Line of Control in the Poonch sector, informed an official statement by the Indian Army.

More details are awaited in the matter.

Also Read | Muharram 2021 Holiday Date in Different States: From Maharashtra to Chhattisgarh, Know When State Govts Have Declared Muharram Holiday.

Earlier today, Jammu and Kashmir Police found a live shell in the Rajouri district of the union territory on Wednesday. The shell was found in a nalla near the Sarol Sector, Chingus of the district, police said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)