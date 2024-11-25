Jammu, Nov 25 (PTI) Four Rohingya refugees were detained for alleged violation of Foreigners Act here as more landlords were booked for renting out properties to them without informing the police, an officer said on Monday.

“The civil administration has also launched a drive to identify the people who facilitated electricity and water connections to plots housing Rohingyas,” said Ajay Sharma, Senior Superintendent of Police, city south Jammu.

Police have said the action against the landlords was required to curb the influx of Rohingya refugees and to ensure public safety.

Eighteen FIRs have been registered in the past two days -- five of them on Sunday -- against landlords for renting out their properties without informing police in accordance with the order of district magistrate, the SSP said.

SSP Sharma requested people not to provide shelter or employment to illegal immigrants and if they do, they should inform the police for verification.

“Four Rohingyas were detained in Jammu for illegally entering India and were booked under Foreigners Act,” the officer told reporters here.

He said verification of all tenants is mandatory and any proprietor found lacking in getting his renter verified will have to face the law.

“Some of the Rohingyas have refugee cards and are employed by some locals in their shops. Police verification of all individuals is required for their proper documentation,” the officer said.

To keep a watch on Over Ground Workers (OGWs) of terror groups, the SP said simultaneous raids were conducted throughout the south zone and other parts of the district on the people who are under surveillance of the police.

“During winters, people from various districts come here to live and given the prevailing security concerns, people should cooperate with police and inform the nearest police station about the tenants. Sharing such information is imperative to keep a watch on the activities of those having past criminal history or involvement in anti-national or anti-social activities,” Sharma said.

He also asked shopkeepers to inform police and the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) if some roadside vendor occupies a space in front of their establishments.

