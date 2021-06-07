Amethi, Jun 7: A 55-year-old man was beaten to death by five people in Uttar Pradesh's Hanswa village over a land dispute, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday when Gurubaksh Pasi was in his field, where his neighbour Krishna Kumar reached with four others - Ram Sagar, Ram Kailash, Suraj and Dhuru Raj - and beat him up with sticks, the victim's wife Shyam Kala said. Bihar: 10-Year-Old Boy Beaten to Death by Villagers on Suspicion of Stealing Mobile Phone in Supual Town.

He was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead, police said.

Station House Officer, Mohanganj Bharat Upadhyay said the incident was a fallout of a decade-old land dispute between the victim and the accused.

An FIR has been registered in this matter and police is trying to nab the accused.

