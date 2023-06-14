Amethi, June 14: A four-year-old boy was allegedly killed at a village here after his stepmother was told that a child had to be sacrificed so that she could bear one of her own, police said on Wednesday.

The police arrested four persons, including the stepmother and a man described as a “tantric” (occultist), after the missing child's body was found near a pond in Rehsi village in the Jamo area here on Monday. Uttarakhand Shocker: Couple Found Dead in Dehradun With 5-Day-Old Baby Crying Near Bodies, Police Suspect Suicide.

Amethi Superintendent of Police Elamaran G said the boy, Satyendra, went out to play on Sunday but did not return home that day. His father Jitendra Prajapati lodged a missing complaint on Monday around 3 pm.

Three hours later, a few villagers informed him that Satyendra's boy was found in a drain, Elamaran added. Based on suspicion, Jitendra lodged a complaint against his wife Renu, father-in-law Mangru Prajapati, mother-in-law Prema Devi and the occultist Dayaram Yadav, the police said.

During interrogation, Mangru and Prema Devi told the police that around a year-and-a-half ago, they married off their daughter Renu to Jitendrai, whose first wife had left him. Satyendra is Jitendra's son from his first wife, the SP said. Hyderabad Shocker: Eight-Year-Old Boy Brutally Murdered, Family Suspect Human Sacrifice; Transgender Among Five Arrested.

However, Renu remained ill most of the time after her marriage to Jitendra and also suffered from a miscarriage, he added. To address Renu's concerns, her parents contacted occultist Dayaram Yadav, who told them that Jitendra's first child had to be sacrificed for Renu to conceive. The body was later found in a drain near a pond, the SP said.

The police recovered a towel, a few lemons, nutmegs and other items used in occultism from the burial spot, the SP said. A case has been registered against the accused under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code, he added.

