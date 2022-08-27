Hardoi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 27 (ANI): Fourteen people were rescued while six were missing after a tractor-trolley carrying 24 people fell into the Garra river in Hardoi on Saturday, said police.

"Local police, Additional SP, COs deployed. For rescue, NDRF here, SDRF on its way. Flood platoons have reached. We've rescued 14 people. Six are still missing. Nets are placed upstream and downstream. A trolley is still in the water but has no people trapped in it," said Hardoi Police in a tweet.

A tractor-trolley carrying 24 people fell into the Garra river after which a rescue operation was launched. The incident occurred in the Pali police station area.

Farmers living in Begrajpur village of Palli villages were returning after selling produce at nearby mandi after one of the tractor wheels came off on the Garra river bridge in the Pali area. (ANI)

