Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 23 (PTI): The fourth edition of the Global Ayurveda Festival, to be held virtually this time from March 12-19, will be the largest Ayurveda conclave in the world, in terms of the presence of international researchers and academics, prospective importers, Union Minister V Muraleedharan said here on Tuesday.

As many as 35 foreign academics and researchers and more than 150 Indian scientists on Ayurveda would address various sessions of the GAF in five virtual platforms on eight days, he said here at a press meet.

International seminars and exhibitions and business meets on Ayurveda products and services would be key highlights,Muraleedharan, also Chairman of the Organising Committee of the GAF, said.

Of the 1,150 research papers chosen for presentations, 650 would be presented live and 500, as posters.

Along with showcasing research benefits, policy formulations and reforms connected with Ayurveda in different countries would be a key area of the seminar, he said.

Fifteen organisations of repute have already partnered with the festival so far, the minister said adding that the GAF partnering with FICCI has resulted in reaching out to 250 plus trade partners from different countries abroad.

Scientific sessions are envisioned this time, considering the role and relevance of different segments of Ayurveda.

Christian Kessler, Charit University & Immanuel Hospital Berlin, Germany, Antonella Delle Fave, University of Milan, Robert Schneider, Dean, College of Integrative Medicine, Maharishi International University USA, Daniel E Furst, Emeritus Professor of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles etc would be among the prominent international speakers in the session.

In a unique development, representatives from 18 nations would present the current status of and future potential for Ayurveda treatment systems and its potential in their respective countries, the organisers added.PTI LGK SS

