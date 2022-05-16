Malappuram, May 16 (PTI) A retired school teacher, also a former municipal councillor of the ruling CPI(M), recently arrested for allegedly molesting his students, was on Monday booked under a fresh POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act case after police received a new complaint.

The police said they have registered a fresh FIR against K V Sasikumar, the accused, who was remanded to judicial custody the other day.

"We have received a new complaint against him. An FIR has been registered. His arrest will be recorded soon," a senior police official from the district told PTI.

The district leadership of the Marxist party had, on Thursday, suspended the accused from the party by saying they were viewing the charges against him as utmost serious.

The police had said they first received a mass petition by a group of women, all of them former students of the government-aided school here, where he had been a teacher for three decades.

The case was registered at the Malappuram Women's Police Station.

The police said they were expecting more complaints against him. Sasikumar had retired from his career as teacher in March this year. He put out a Facebook post detailing his life as a teacher soon after.

A woman, who allegedly suffered sexual assault from him during her student days, replied in the comment box apparently referring to the molestation. This later prompted several past students to come up with similar charges against him.

