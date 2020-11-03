Mumbai, Nov 3 (PTI) A new survey of hawkers in Mumbai will be conducted soon, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The earlier survey had been conducted in 2014, it said.

Also Read | Firecrackers Banned in West Bengal: Govt Imposes Ban on Bursting of Crackers on Kali Puja and Diwali 2020.

The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray here.

The meeting was attended by ministers Subhash Desai and Anil Parab, Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar, Mumbai municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal and some senior officials. PTI

Also Read | Cold Wave Conditions to Intensify Over Haryana and Delhi on November 4, Over Punjab and Rajasthan on November 5: IMD.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)