Kolkata, Jun 9 (PTI) Around 30 members of a fringe Hindu outfit on Monday held a protest outside the West Bengali assembly demanding an end to the slaughter of animals on roads in the name of religion.

Holding printouts of purported images of a site in Kolkata after the slaughter of cattle, the activists of Hindu Seva Dal accused the Mamata Banerjee government of doing precious little to ensure that such animal slaughter on a mass scale in public places is not allowed as it hurts the sensibilities of children, women and other members of the public.

The protest was held two days after the Eid-ul-Adha festival during which Muslims sacrifice animals.

"We urge Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim and Kolkata police and administration to prevent recurrence of such scenes during festivals in future. Otherwise, Sanatani Hindus will launch a street protest in future. If animals are to be slaughtered as part of rituals of any community, there is no issue but that practice should be performed in isolation, in private but not in this way," Sudeb Chowhan, one of the protesters, said.

The police had a trying time dispersing the protestors who partially blocked the adjacent road.

They were later taken in a waiting prison van for violating prohibitory orders in the high-security area and released later.

