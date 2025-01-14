Pune, Jan 14 (PTI) Using laser, sound and light and multi-media technology, the Army on Wednesday will showcase in Pune the evolution of warfare from the ancient period to the contemporary era, drawing themes from Indian epics and modern wars.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to attend this event - 'Gaurav Gatha' -- to be held at the Bhagat Pavillion of the Bombay Engineers Group (BEG) and Centre in this historic city of Maharashtra as part of the 77th Army Day celebrations.

Ahead of this "grand event", the Union minister is also slated to meet some 'Veer Nari' and veterans over tea on the premises of the BEG and Centre on Wednesday evening, a senior official here said.

"The defence minister is also scheduled to unveil an app, virtually lay the foundation stone of an Army Paralympic Node before attending 'Gaurav Gatha' in the evening," he said.

During this period of interaction, Singh will also be handed over a 'Kalash' containing 'sacred waters' collected from various forts in Maharashtra associated with Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji. Singh in turn will hand it over to a person representing a museum in the state, the official said.

Asked how these waters were collected, the official said a group of army personnel had collected it through a cyclothon and they reached Pune on Monday, he added.

Prior to the hosting of the 'Gaurav Gatha' event, rehearsals for which were underway on Tuesday, a majestic parade will take place at Bombay Engineers Group (BEG) and Centre which comes under the Army's Southern Command.

A Nepal Army band, an all-girl marching contingent from the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and a set of 'robotic mules' are among the key attractions lined up for the prestigious Army Day Parade, taking place in Pune for the first time.

"If the parade will display the platforms and see the participation of marching contingents, the 'Gaurav Gatha' will showcase the evolution of warfare from the ancient period to the contemporary era. Themes have been drawn from our epics and the modern era wars," the official said.

At the Bhagat Pavillion, huge posters depicting the various strands of themes that the 'Gaurav Gatha' showcasing will revolve around, have been put up.

These themes are -- 'Prachin Ranniti' drawing from epics of Ramayana and Mahabharata, 'Yudh Kala', 'Yudh Parivartan', 'Yudh Pradarshan', 'Shaurya Gatha', 'Vijayotsav', and 'Samarth Bharat, Saksham Sena' -- the theme of the 77th Army Day Parade.

The narration will also make reference to the story of Lord Ram as a warrior who fought with a 'Vanar Sena', the legacy of Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji, and freedom fighters like Mangal Pandey and Bhagat Singh, among others.

"It will be a show spanning about 35 minutes, and use laser, sound and light, along with moving platforms to tell the story strongly," the official said.

The show will generate both a sense of pride and immense patriotism among the viewers, he said.

