Nashik/Alola, January 14: At least two men died after their throats were slit by nylon kite strings in separate incidents in Nashik and Akola cities of Maharashtra on Tuesday, police said. The victims were identified as Sonu Dhotre and Kiran Sonone. Dhotre was riding a motorcycle when a nylon manja entangled his neck, leaving him seriously injured on Pathardi Phata-Deolali Camp road in Nashik, officials said.

A police team rushed Dhotre to the civil hospital, where he died due to excessive bleeding. He was employed as a contract worker in Gujarat, an official said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered. In Akola, Kiran Sonone, 40, was riding a two-wheeler on a bypass flyover when he suffered a deep cut on the neck due to the kite string, also known as Chinese manja. Thane: Shaheen Falcon Injured Due to Kite String, Rescued.

Sonone, who was profusely bleeding from the neck, was rushed to the district general hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, police said. Meanwhile, Mumbai Police seized banned nylon string and other material during a special drive over the last four days, an official said on Tuesday. Shahjahanpur: UP Constable Dies After Chinese Manjha Slashes His Throat While Riding Bike.

A total of 19 individuals were either arrested or issued notices under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the Maharashtra Police Act from January 10 to 13. Police seized nylon string or Chinese manja and related material of Rs 35,350 during the crackdown.