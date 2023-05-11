New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) The Supreme Court's verdict on the contentious Centre-Delhi services matter has triggered a flood of memes on social media with several netizens sharing posters, video clips, and images from popular films like 'Lagaan' and 'Nayak' along with humour-laced captions eliciting mirth and chuckles.

In a major win for the AAP government, the apex court on Thursday, in a unanimous verdict, ruled that the Delhi government has legislative and executive powers over services except for public order, police, and land.

An hour after the verdict, the AAP's Twitter handle shared a video clip of a scene from the climax of the 2001 Aamir Khan-starrer film 'Lagaan' wherein the main protagonist 'Bhuvan' takes a ragtag team of natives to victory in a cricket match against British players.

"Finally, 'hum jeet gaye'," the Kejriwal-led party tweeted along with the clip, echoing the line from the movie.

The party also ran a hashtag '#KejriwalJeetGaya' and shared video snippets of his old speeches.

In one clip, the chief minister says in the Delhi Assembly, "This country runs through democracy and not bureaucracy".

A considerable number of Twitter users churned out memes based on the 2001 Anil Kapoor-starrer 'Nayak' as they drew parallels between Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the central character of the film Shivaji Rao Gaekwad who takes on corrupt politicians and bureaucrats after becoming the CM for a day.

Some users shared clips from the movie and hailed Kejriwal as a "real life 'nayak' (hero)".

Twitter user @Rahultahiliani9 shared a still image from 'Nayak' with the caption, "You are suspended... Don't come to work from tomorrow #Kejriwal", indicating that those causing hindrances for the AAP have been put in their place.

By evening, 'DelhiSarkar' and 'CJI DY Chandrachud' and other related hashtags were trending on Twitter with several netizens sharing posters, video clips, and images from other

Twitter user @preetiagr123 shared a video showing a boy grooving to a folk song, with the caption, "Aapians today Nonstop #KejriwalJeetGaya".

Another Twitter user @ethicalsid shared a video clip from the 2003 movie 'Gangaajal' wherein a senior cop reprimands a junior for dereliction of duty.

The tweet captioned -- "Scenes from Delhi Secretariat" -- asserted that Kejriwal was the in-charge of the national capital.

Kejriwal on Thursday went to the Delhi Secretariat for the first time in many months and met his cabinet colleagues.

Several others shared posters hailing Kejriwal with the slogan 'Kejriwal Jeet Gaya'.

"Democracy won the constitution won common man won Delhi won truth won Kejriwal has won! #KejriwalJeetGaya," @PoeticShivam tweeted in Hindi.

The AAP termed the apex court's verdict a "tight slap" on the mission to "topple" its governments through "unconstitutional ways" while Kejriwal said the judgement will ensure an increased pace of development.

Kejriwal also termed the verdict a "victory of democracy".

Meanwhile, Secretary of the Delhi government's Services Department Ashish More was removed from his post on Thursday, hours after the Supreme Court gave the AAP dispensation control over the transfer and posting of officers in the state, officials said.

Kejriwal, in a press conference after the verdict, said there will be a major administrative reshuffle in the government, warning of action against officers who "obstructed" public works.

