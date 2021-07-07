New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi expanded and reshuffled his council of ministers on Wednesday with some ministers dropped and several new faces inducted.
Here is the list of council of ministers with their portfolios:
PM Narendra Modi is also in-charge of Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Department of Atomic Energy; Department of Space; All important policy issues; and All other portfolios not allocated to any Minister
Cabinet Ministers
Rajnath Singh - Minister of Defence
Amit Shah - Minister of Home Affairs; and Minister of Cooperation
Nitin Jairam Gadkari - Minister of Road Transport and Highways
Nirmala Sitharaman - Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs
Narendra Singh Tomar - Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare
Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar - Minister of External Affairs
Arjun Munda - Minister of Tribal Affairs
Smriti Zubin Irani - Minister of Women and Child Development
Piyush Goyal - Minister of Commerce and Industry; Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and Minister of Textiles
Dharmendra Pradhan - Minister of Education; and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship
Pralhad Joshi - Minister of Parliamentary Affairs; Minister of Coal; and Minister of Mines
Narayan Tatu Rane - Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises
Sarbananda Sonowal - Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways; and Minister of AYUSH
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi - Minister of Minority Affairs
Dr Virendra Kumar - Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment
Giriraj Singh - Minister of Rural Development; and Minister of Panchayati Raj
Jyotiraditya M. Scindia - Minister of Civil Aviation
Ramchandra Prasad Singh - Minister of Steel
Ashwini Vaishnaw - Minister of Railways; Minister of Communications; and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology
Pashupati Kumar Paras - Minister of Food Processing Industries
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat - Minister of Jal Shakti
Kiren Rijiju - Minister of Law and Justice
Raj Kumar Singh - Minister of Power; and Minister of New and Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh Puri - Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs
Mansukh Mandaviya - Minister of Health and Family Welfare; and Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers
Bhupender Yadav - Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Minister of Labour and Employment
Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey - Minister of Heavy Industries
Parshottam Rupala - Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying
G. Kishan Reddy - Minister of Culture; Minister of Tourism; and Minister of Development of North Eastern Region
Anurag Singh Thakur - Minister of Information and Broadcasting; and Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports
MINISTERS OF STATE (INDEPENDENT CHARGE)
Rao Inderjit Singh - Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation; Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Planning; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs
Dr Jitendra Singh - Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Science and Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Earth Sciences; Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office; Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy; and Minister of State in the Department of Space
MINISTERS OF STATE
Shripad Yesso Naik - Minister of State in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Tourism
Faggansingh Kulaste - Minister of State in the Ministry of Steel; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development
Prahalad Singh Patel - Minister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Food Processing Industries
Ashwini Kumar Choubey - Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change
Arjun Ram Meghwal - Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Culture
General (Retd.) V. K. Singh - Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Civil Aviation
Krishan Pal - Minister of State in the Ministry of Power; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Heavy Industries
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao - Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways; Minister of State in the Ministry of Coal; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Mines
Ramdas Athawale - Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti - Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development
Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Balyan - Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying
Nityanand Rai - Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs
Pankaj Chaowdhary - Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance
Anupriya Singh Patel- Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry
S. P. Singh Baghel - Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice
Rajeev Chandrasekhar - Minister of State in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology
Shobha Karandlaje - Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare
Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma - Minister of State in the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises
Darshana Vikram Jardosh- Minister of State in the Ministry of Textiles; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways
V. Muraleedharan - Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs
Meenakashi Lekhi - Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Culture
Som Parkash - Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry
Renuka Singh Saruta - Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs
Rameswar Teli - Minister of State in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour and Employment
Kailash Choudhary - Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare
Annpurna Devi - Minister of State in the Ministry of Education
Narayanaswamy- Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment
Kaushal Kishore - Minister of State in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs
Ajay Bhatt - Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Tourism
B. L. Verma - Minister of State in the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Cooperation
Ajay Kumar - Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs
Devusinh Chauhan - Minister of State in the Ministry of Communications
Bhagwanth Khuba - Minister of State in the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers
Kapil Moreshwar Patil - Minister of State in the Ministry of Panchayati Raj
Pratima Bhoumik - Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment
Subhas Sarkar - Minister of State in the Ministry of Education
Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad - Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance
Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh - Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Education
Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar - Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Bishweswar Tudu - Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti
Shantanu Thakur - Minister of State in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways
Dr Munjapara Mahendrabhai - Minister of State in the Ministry of Women and Child Development; and Minister of State in the Ministry of AYUSH
John Barla - Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs
Dr L. Murugan - Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
Nisith Pramanik - Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. (ANI)
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)