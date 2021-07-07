Visuals from swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday.

New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi expanded and reshuffled his council of ministers on Wednesday with some ministers dropped and several new faces inducted.

Here is the list of council of ministers with their portfolios:

PM Narendra Modi is also in-charge of Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Department of Atomic Energy; Department of Space; All important policy issues; and All other portfolios not allocated to any Minister

Cabinet Ministers

Rajnath Singh - Minister of Defence

Amit Shah - Minister of Home Affairs; and Minister of Cooperation

Nitin Jairam Gadkari - Minister of Road Transport and Highways

Nirmala Sitharaman - Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs

Narendra Singh Tomar - Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare

Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar - Minister of External Affairs

Arjun Munda - Minister of Tribal Affairs

Smriti Zubin Irani - Minister of Women and Child Development

Piyush Goyal - Minister of Commerce and Industry; Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and Minister of Textiles

Dharmendra Pradhan - Minister of Education; and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship

Pralhad Joshi - Minister of Parliamentary Affairs; Minister of Coal; and Minister of Mines

Narayan Tatu Rane - Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises

Sarbananda Sonowal - Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways; and Minister of AYUSH

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi - Minister of Minority Affairs

Dr Virendra Kumar - Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment

Giriraj Singh - Minister of Rural Development; and Minister of Panchayati Raj

Jyotiraditya M. Scindia - Minister of Civil Aviation

Ramchandra Prasad Singh - Minister of Steel

Ashwini Vaishnaw - Minister of Railways; Minister of Communications; and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology

Pashupati Kumar Paras - Minister of Food Processing Industries

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat - Minister of Jal Shakti

Kiren Rijiju - Minister of Law and Justice

Raj Kumar Singh - Minister of Power; and Minister of New and Renewable Energy

Hardeep Singh Puri - Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs

Mansukh Mandaviya - Minister of Health and Family Welfare; and Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers

Bhupender Yadav - Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Minister of Labour and Employment

Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey - Minister of Heavy Industries

Parshottam Rupala - Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying

G. Kishan Reddy - Minister of Culture; Minister of Tourism; and Minister of Development of North Eastern Region

Anurag Singh Thakur - Minister of Information and Broadcasting; and Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports

MINISTERS OF STATE (INDEPENDENT CHARGE)

Rao Inderjit Singh - Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation; Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Planning; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs

Dr Jitendra Singh - Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Science and Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Earth Sciences; Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office; Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy; and Minister of State in the Department of Space

MINISTERS OF STATE

Shripad Yesso Naik - Minister of State in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Tourism

Faggansingh Kulaste - Minister of State in the Ministry of Steel; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development

Prahalad Singh Patel - Minister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Food Processing Industries

Ashwini Kumar Choubey - Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change

Arjun Ram Meghwal - Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Culture

General (Retd.) V. K. Singh - Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Civil Aviation

Krishan Pal - Minister of State in the Ministry of Power; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Heavy Industries

Danve Raosaheb Dadarao - Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways; Minister of State in the Ministry of Coal; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Mines

Ramdas Athawale - Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment

Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti - Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development

Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Balyan - Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying

Nityanand Rai - Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs

Pankaj Chaowdhary - Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance

Anupriya Singh Patel- Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry

S. P. Singh Baghel - Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice

Rajeev Chandrasekhar - Minister of State in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology

Shobha Karandlaje - Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare

Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma - Minister of State in the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises

Darshana Vikram Jardosh- Minister of State in the Ministry of Textiles; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways

V. Muraleedharan - Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs

Meenakashi Lekhi - Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Culture

Som Parkash - Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry

Renuka Singh Saruta - Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs

Rameswar Teli - Minister of State in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour and Employment

Kailash Choudhary - Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare

Annpurna Devi - Minister of State in the Ministry of Education

Narayanaswamy- Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment

Kaushal Kishore - Minister of State in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs

Ajay Bhatt - Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Tourism

B. L. Verma - Minister of State in the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Cooperation

Ajay Kumar - Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs

Devusinh Chauhan - Minister of State in the Ministry of Communications

Bhagwanth Khuba - Minister of State in the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers

Kapil Moreshwar Patil - Minister of State in the Ministry of Panchayati Raj

Pratima Bhoumik - Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment

Subhas Sarkar - Minister of State in the Ministry of Education

Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad - Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance

Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh - Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Education

Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar - Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Bishweswar Tudu - Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti

Shantanu Thakur - Minister of State in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways

Dr Munjapara Mahendrabhai - Minister of State in the Ministry of Women and Child Development; and Minister of State in the Ministry of AYUSH

John Barla - Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs

Dr L. Murugan - Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Nisith Pramanik - Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. (ANI)

