Kolhapur, Feb 20 (PTI) Senior politician Sharad Pawar on Tuesday alleged fundamental rights are under attack in the country and that the government is not bothered about progressive ideology.

Addressing a function after unveiling the memorial of slain Leftist leader Govind Pansare in Kolhapur, Pawar said a united stand should be taken against "regressive" powers.

He targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he spends just 20 minutes in the Upper House when the issues of people are discussed during Parliament sessions.

"Today, power is being misused, free voice suppressed, restrictions are brought on free writing, and news channels are being blocked. This means those in power are not bothered about the attacks on fundamental rights," alleged Pawar, a former Union minister.

While "regressive" powers are rising in the country, rulers are not at all bothered about the progressive ideology, he added.

"At the start of the session, (Prime Minister) bows down at the door of the Parliament. This is theatrics," he said.

Pawar listed incidents like the arrest of Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, the attack on organisers of 'Nirbhay Bano' event in Pune, and "harassment" of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to allege growing intolerance.

Senior journalist Nikhil Wagle's car was recently attacked when he was headed for Nirbhay Bano event in Pune.

"In Jharkhand, fake cases were foisted against a tribal chief minister and he was arrested. Arvind Kejriwal is being harassed by putting his ministers in jail," said Pawar.

He alleged Central agencies like the ED are being misused and different yardsticks are being applied for the people who take a different stand and those who are genuinely corrupt.

He said the fight is not restricted to elections but a vow should be taken to support those people who have been oppressed, and for that, all the like-minded progressive powers need to come together.

Pawar said fighting regressive tendencies would be the real tribute to Pansare.

CPI leader Govind Pansare was fired upon on February 16, 2015, in Kolhapur by some unidentified men. He succumbed to his injuries four days later.

Pawar also recalled the murders of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar and MM Kalburgi.

"The attackers think that they will destroy progressive powers. But the ideological fight needs to be fought with ideology. However, the tendencies without any ideology take law in their hands and commit such acts," he added.

CPI leader D Raja recalled his association with the late Pansare.

"Currently, the primary responsibility of all the people is to save India. People should vote against the communal forces and defeat the BJP," he added.

