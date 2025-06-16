Mumbai, Jun 16 (PTI) NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Monday claimed that funds allocated by the government for tribal welfare are often not spent by the concerned department.

In a post on X, Pawar said compromises are made with the funds of such departments for the political interests of the ruling parties, which is also condemnable.

Also Read | Piyush Goyal Cancels Trip to Krishnapatnam Port After His Helicopter Develops Technical Snag in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati.

"When I was the chief minister, I had allocated 9 per cent of the funds for the overall development of tribals in the Maharashtra state budget. Although a certain amount is approved for tribal welfare, this fund is often not spent by the concerned department, which is a tragedy," the senior politician wrote.

Pawar released a booklet analysing the 'budgetary provision and expenditure for tribals' in the 2024-25 state budget. The booklet has been prepared by the Tribal Development Centre of the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre, headed by Pawar.

Also Read | Assam HSLC Compartmental Result 2025 Out at sebaonline.org: SEBA Announces Class 10th Supplementary Exam Results, Get Direct Link and Know Steps To Check Scorecard.

He said an honest attempt has been made through the booklet to study this in-depth and find out the reasons behind it.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)