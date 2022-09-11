Nashik, Sep 11 (PTI) A furniture factory owner was found dead in a canal in Malegaon taluka of Maharashtra's Nashik district with the body having several injury marks, a police official said on Sunday.

Shirish Sonawane (56) was in his factory on Friday evening and then left in a car with three persons who wanted to get some furniture pieces made, the Nashik Road police station official said.

"Sonawane's wife lodged a missing person complaint late Friday night after he did not return to the factory or home. His body was found in a canal in Saytarpade Shivar in Malegaon on Saturday morning. It had injury marks," he said.

A kidnapping and murder case has been registered and efforts were on to nab the accused, he added.

