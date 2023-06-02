Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 2 (ANI): The Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh has started giving the final touch to the preparations for the hospitality of the foreign guests for the G-20 Development Ministers' Meeting, scheduled to be held in Varanasi for the second time from June 11 to 13.

Guests from 20 powerful countries will arrive in Varanasi and will experience India's rich cultural heritage. During his potential visit on Saturday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath may hold a high-level meeting with officials regarding the upcoming G20 meeting.

A total of 15 musical events will be held in three days.

On the instructions of the Chief Minister, the government is leaving no stone unturned in the hospitality of foreign guests. Special attention is being paid to comfort and security from the G-20 delegation's arrival until its departure. Additionally, entertainment that highlights the state's distinctive cultural heritage has been planned.

Three days will see the organization of 15 unique musical and cultural events. The entire outline of the vibrant programmes has been decided, from the visitors' arrival at the airport to their visit to the Sarnath Museum.

A total of 160 foreign delegates from all over the world will reach Varanasi for the G-20 meeting. Along with these, 100 foreign journalists will also be present for coverage of the programme.

On June 11, all the G-20 delegates will be accorded a grand traditional welcome at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi. The famous 'Diwari Pai Danda Dance' of Bundelkhand will also attract the G-20 delegates.

On the way from the airport to the city, at a place called Tarna, the "Karma folk dance" will introduce visiting leaders to India's enduring culture. Besides, they will enjoy the famous 'Dhobia folk dance' of Purvanchal at Shivpur Tirahe.

They will be greeted at the Taj Hotel by the second folk dance, known as "Rai," from Bundelkhand and the well-known "Faruwahi folk dance," from Purvanchal.

On June 12, foreign delegates will reach the newly built 'Namo Ghat' where they will be welcomed with the famous Dhol dance 'Bamarsia'. Artists dancing to the beat of drums will welcome them in a unique way on the banks of the Ganges. Here, 'Kaharwa folk dance' will also be organized for them.

Additionally, 'Tharu' and 'Dhediya' folk dance will be organized while they observe the state's craftwork at the Trade Facilitation Center.

On their return to Hotel Taj, the melodious sound of Uttarakhand's 'Muskbean', modeled after the British bagpiper, will enthral the guests. The mesmerizing sounds of the flute, violin, and tabla will enhance the flavour of the meal in a musical setting later that evening at the hotel during the State Dinner. During this, theme-based classical dance will also be organized.

On June 13, the guests will be welcomed at the museum in Sarnath through 'Hudak Majeera' and 'Peacock Folk Dance'. (ANI)

