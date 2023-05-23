Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 23 (ANI): Foreign delegates were warmly welcomed with tilak and garlands as they arrived at the Jollygrant Airport in Uttarakhand's Dehradun on Tuesday to participate in the second G20 meeting to be held in state's Narendranagar.

A traditional welcome was organised for the guests at Jollygrant Airport.

The foreign guests also did Cholia dance on traditional instruments and along with the women, the male delegates also danced beautifully with the artists on the songs and music of Uttarakhand.

The mega event is being organized in Narendranagar town of Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal district on May 24 and 25.

All the guests looked very happy and overwhelmed by the hospitality extended to them at the airport. After this, all of them were taken to Narendra Nagar where the main events of G-20 are being held.

Preparations for the second G20 meeting in Uttarakhand's Narendranagar are in full swing, with authorities leaving no stone unturned to make it a big success.

On Saturday, Mussoorie Dehradun Development Authority(MDDA) Vice President Banshidhar Tiwari inspected the beautification works being taken up in Muni Ki Reti and Laxman Jhula area and gave necessary instructions.

Adequate arrangements have been made to showcase the culture of Uttarakhand to foreign delegates of the G-20.

While the grand figure of Bajrang Bali on Janaki Setu will attract the guests, the decoration of the railings and others will add to the attraction, said officials.

The Ganga Ghats of the area have also been decorated. (ANI)

