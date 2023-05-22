Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 21 (ANI): As part of Coastal Cleanliness India G20, a mega beach clean drive program was organised in Ramakrishna beach in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Speaking on occasion, Visakhapatnam District Collector A Mallikharjuna said, "Following the Central Government's instructions to clean the country's coastal areas, we organized a beach cleaning program along with the State Pollution Control Board. It was conducted as part of the Coast Cleanliness India G20 event."

The beach cleaning program was organized from Ramakrishna Beach to YMCA at 6 am on Sunday.

He further said that it is suggested that any waste on the beach should be disposed of in the dust bins set up by Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC). "The coastal cleaning program has been organized since last year in Visakhapatnam. Thank you to all those who participated in this program", he added.

State Industries and IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath said that the coastal areas are getting polluted due to the use of plastic waste and it is the responsibility of all citizens to protect the coastal areas.

The mega beach clean drive was jointly organized by Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board, Swachhata Jan Bhagidaari and Coastal Cleanliness India G20 as part of India's G20 Presidency.(ANI)

