Panaji, Oct 31 (PTI) Union minister Nitin Gadkari will arrive in Goa on a two-day visit on Monday and inaugurate a missing highway link as well as telemedicine services at a hospital, an official said.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

Gadkari will inaugurate the missing link between Loutolim and Verna on National Highway 566, and then, later, will visit Goa Medical College in Bambolim to commission telemedicine services there, the official said on Sunday.

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

"In the evening, Gadkari will interact with industrialists on 'Gati Shakti Master Plan' in Dona Paula. On Tuesday, he will oversee the signing of an MoU between the state sports department and Vengsarkar Cricket Academy. Thereafter, he will review national highway projects here along with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant," the official informed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)