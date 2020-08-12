New Delhi [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Union Minister of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said that he will write to Commerce Ministry and Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the export of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits, facial masks and sanitisers.

"Two months ago, the government took a decision to import PPE kits from China," Gadkar said in a statement.

Also Read | Bengaluru: Congress MLA Srinivas Murthy's Residence Vandalised Over 'Inciting Social Media Post', Probe Ordered.

"Today, our production is surplus and we are in a full position to export it. I am writing to Commerce Ministry and Prime Minister Modi for permission to export PPE kits, masks and sanitisers," he added.

Earlier on July 28, the shipments of PPE medical coveralls for COVID-19 with an export quota of 50 lakh units per month was permitted by the government, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal confirmed.

Also Read | Thane: Fire at Medical Shop of Diya Multispeciality Hospital, Four COVID-19 Patients Shifted.

"Following PM Modi's mantra of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, in a decision to promote Make in India and industrial growth, govt permits export of 4 cr 2/3 Ply surgical masks and 20 lakh medical goggles every month, along with restriction-free export of face shields," he had said.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said, "Monthly export quota of 50 Lakh units of Medical Coveralls for COVID-19, 20 lakh medical goggles has been permitted."

All other items that are part of PPE kits remain prohibited, it said.

These items include medical goggles, all masks other than non-medical/non-surgical (cotton, silk, wool, polyester, nylon rayon, viscose - knitted, woven or blended); nitrile gloves and face shield. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)