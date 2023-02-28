Vaishali, February 28: Family members of a jawan, who was among the soldiers who lost their lives in the 2020 Galwan Valley clash with Chinese PLA troops in eastern Ladakh, have alleged that the martyr's father was thrashed and arrested by the police for building a memorial for his son on government land in Jandaha in Bihar's Vaishali.

The jawan whose father was targeted was identified as Jai Kishore Singh. However, the police claimed that the matter is linked to an issue of illegal encroachment, which was in violation of the rights of the landowner. Rahul Gandhi Slams Anti-Encroachment Drive in Jammu and Kashmir, Says ‘People Want Love, but BJP Giving Bulldozers’.

"On January 23, a case was registered under SC/ST Act over a statue being erected on the land of Hari Nath Ram & on govt land in Jandaha. Later, walls bordering the statue were built. They have not sought any permission. If they wanted, they could have made it in their own land or sought land from the government. There would not have been an issue then. The landowner's rights being violated due to illegal encroachment," the SDPO Mahua said. Patna Anti Encroachment Drive: District Administration Demolishes 90 Illegal Structures in Rajiv Nagar, Nepali Nagar.

However, the brother of the martyr, Jai Kishore Singh, who himself is in the armed forces, accused the police of thrashing his father and abusing him.

"DSP ma'am visited us, asking us to remove the statue within 15 days. I said I will show her the document. Later, the police station in-charge came to our home and beat up my father before arresting him. They also abused my father. I am also in the armed forces personnel," Nand Kishore, brother of Jai Kishore Singh, said.

The locals protested against the police action and also chanted 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)