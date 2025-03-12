New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) Recalling the milestone of 100 years since Mahatma Gandhi and Sree Narayana Guru came together to eradicate the evils of untouchability, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday called for reaffirming the duty to build the just, humane and inclusive society they envisioned.

In a post on X, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha said Wednesday marks 100 years since Mahatma Gandhi and Sree Narayana Guru came together to eradicate the evils of untouchability and lay out an inclusive vision for society.

"In a nation fractured by discrimination, they stood for justice, empathy and unity — facing resistance but reshaping history with their courage. Their legacy is not just to be remembered but carried forward," Gandhi said.

"A century later, the struggle remains. As we honour this milestone, we must reaffirm our duty to build the just, humane and inclusive society they envisioned," he said.

