Mumbai, Aug 17 (PTI) Mumbai Police on Monday busted a gang of highway robbers and arrested six persons who used to target motorists by posing as police officers, an official said.

The gang had targeted a mini-truck driver transporting banned gutkha at Dahisar on Sunday morning and fled with his vehicle, he said.

All the accused were arrested from Vakola and Santacruz localities, the official said, adding that a case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

