Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], November 12 (ANI): Seven members of a gang which was involved in many incidents of loot in the city have been arrested on Wednesday, police said.

"Ludhiana Police arrested seven members of a gang which was involved in many incidents of loot in the city. They have confessed to their involvement in 45 such incidents. One pistol, 4 live cartridges, one dummy pistol, air gun, 4 sharp weapons Arms and ammunition have been recovered from them," Ludhiana Police Commissioner Rakesh Agrawal told reporters here.

He said that accused have been sent to jail in several cases and they continued looting people after coming out on bail.

Agrawal said that they loot people by threatening them to shoot with their pistol.

The police also seized six motorcycles, one scooter and seven mobile phones from the accused. (ANI)

