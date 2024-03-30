Pune, March 30: Police busted a gang allegedly involved in making porn films for various social media platforms in Maval taluka of Pune district and arrested 15 persons, an officer said on Saturday. Police seized cameras and other materials being used for shooting porn videos from a bungalow in Patan village.

"Police received a tip-off that a gang of 18 persons, including 13 men and five women, is engaged in shooting porn films for various social media platforms at a bungalow located in Patan village. We raided it at 5 pm on Friday. We found a gang involved in filming pornographic content," said Additional Superintendent of Police, Satya Sai Karthik. He said 15 individuals have been arrested. Porn Racket Busted in Lonavala: Police Arrest 13 People in Maharashtra for Producing Porn Videos Intended for Sell on OTT Platforms.

A case has been registered at Lonavala police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for the sale of obscene books and other material and the Information Technology Act. Further investigation is underway.

