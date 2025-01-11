Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 11 (ANI): Ganga Sevadoots (volunteers), appointed by the Uttar Pradesh government to assist in the cleaning of the Ganga, are set to organize a 'Namami Gange Yagna' on January 12 (Sunday), a day before Amrit Snan of Maha Kumbh 2025.

Atharva Raj, the nodal officer for the 'Namami Gange' program, has extended an invitation to the public and various organizations to participate in the event, aimed at promoting cleanliness and rejuvenation of the Ganga.

The program is scheduled to take place at Mahatma Gandhi Marg in Prayagraj.

"On Sunday at 11 am, just a day before the start of the Amrit Snans of Maha Kumbh, a Namami Gange Yagna will be organized by the Ganga Sevadoots working for cleanliness in the fair area. Representatives of all Namami Gange supporting organizations will participate to pray for the cleanliness of the Ganga and its ghats," the invitation read.

The Namami Gange program, launched in 2014, is a flagship initiative of the Union government with a budget outlay of Rs 20,000 crore.

According to the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), the program's twin objectives are the effective abatement of pollution and the conservation and rejuvenation of the Ganga.

Moreover, NMCG is also using advanced technologies for sewage treatment, ghat cleaning, and waste management.

Prayagraj has 10 Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) with a cumulative capacity of 340 MLD. Among them, the 42 MLD Naini 2 STP, developed using innovative FCR/Organica technology, stands out.

Other key plants include the 80 MLD STP at Naini 1 and the 14 MLD STP at Phaphamau.

Surender Singh Parmar, Project Manager at Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam Gramin, said, "The 42 MLD (Million Liters Per Day) STP located at Naini 2, built under the Namami Gange program, is a newly constructed facility. It began operations in February 2023 and utilizes FCR (Food Chain Reactor) technology. Sewage (wastewater) from all areas of the Naini region is pumped through drains to reach the STP."

Earlier on Jan 3, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had given a message of maintaining cleanliness in the Maha Kumbh.

"To make the Swachh Maha Kumbh campaign successful, not only the best arrangements for cleanliness will have to be made, but full care will also have to be taken of the Swachhata Mitras working in the Mela and their families," read an official statement.

The Ganga is an important river for the Maha Kumbh as pilgrims flock to the river to take a holy dip. The dip is believed to absolve sins and grant moksha (liberation). The upcoming Mahakumbh is expected to host over 45 Crore visitors, marking a historic occasion for India. (ANI)

