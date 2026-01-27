Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 27 (ANI): National President of the All India Muslim Jamaat, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi, criticised the decision to bar Non-Hindus from entering the Gangotri Dham, calling it divisive and harmful to communal harmony.

He said such actions weaken Hindu-Muslim brotherhood and damage the unity of the country.

Also Read | Who Is UP PCS Officer Alankar Agnihotri? Why Did He Resign As Bareilly City Magistrate Amid Swami Avimukteshwaranand Controversy?.

Speaking to ANI on Monday, Barelvi said, "A strange spectacle has been created in India by a few people with communal mindsets. Whenever a Hindu festival or fair starts, a signboard is displayed beforehand, indicating that Muslims are not allowed. Recently, at Gangotri Dham, the committee announced that Muslims would not be allowed."

"Plans are now underway to implement the same measure at Kedarnath and Badrinath. Such actions and sentiments foster extremist beliefs and empower those who aim to weaken the nation, undermine Hindu-Muslim brotherhood, and sow division in society. These individuals are enemies of society," he said.

Also Read | Gold Rate Today, January 27, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

This comes after a decision taken unanimously during a meeting of the Shri Gangotri Temple Committee held on Sunday that non-Hindus will be prohibited from entering Gangotri Dham in Uttarakhand.

Following this development, Hemant Dwivedi, Chairman of the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC), stated that at their upcoming board meeting, they will table a proposal to prohibit non-Hindus from entering the Shri Kedarnath and Shri Badrinath Dhams.

Speaking to ANI, the Chairman asserted that these shrines are not tourist destinations but the supreme spiritual centres of Sanatan traditions; hence, the entry of non-Hindus to these sites is a matter of religious faith.

"Shri Kedarnath Dham and Shri Badrinath Dham are not tourist destinations. They are the supreme spiritual centres of Sanatan traditions. The question of entry here is not a matter of civil rights, but rather a matter of religious faith," Dwivedi said.

He apprised of bringing forward a proposal to completely ban anyone who does not have faith in Sanatan Dharma. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)