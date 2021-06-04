Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand), Jun 4 (PTI) Priests of the Gangotri temple committee on Friday threatened to launch an agitation from June 11 if the state's Devasthanam Board is not dissolved.

The priests said they would wear black bands while performing religious rituals at the temple on June 11 and hold a relay fast from June 21 if their demand was not met.

The temple committee has submitted a memorandum to District Magistrate Mayur Dikshit regarding this.

Gangotri temple committee president Suresh Semwal said priests have been demanding the dissolution of the Devasthanam Board since the beginning but no action has been taken.

Ever since the board has come into existence, it has been making a mockery of traditions associated with 'chardham', he added.

Former Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat had constituted the board for better management of 51 temples, including Gangotri, Yamunotri, Badrinath and Kedarnath.

