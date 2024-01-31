Faridabad, Jan 31 (PTI) Delhi-based gangster Ballu Pehalwan was shot dead here by armed men in a car who pumped 20 bullets into him after intercepting his motorbike while he was returning from the gym. Police said on Wednesday it appeared to be a case of gang war.

Eyewitnesses said the attackers kept firing for around “two minutes” at the gangster.

Also Read | Mizoram: Smuggled In From Myanmar, Drugs Worth Rs 30 Crore Seized; Two Drug Peddlers Arrested by Assam Rifles.

Police said the attack took place around 6.30 pm on Tuesday in Faridabad Sector 11. He was staying near YMCA University in the area with a relative, they said.

Ballu Pehalwan had several cases, including murder charges, registered against him.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: CM Mamata Banerjee Says Will Not Leave Any LS Seat for Congress in West Bengal, Accusing It of Aligning With CPIM.

According to police, Surajbhan alias Ballu Pehalwan (42) was a resident of Dinpur near Najafgarh in Delhi and frequently visited the gym. He was returning from the gym on his motorbike around 6.30 pm when he was attacked, they said, adding that the accused fled after the attack.

Police commissioner Rakesh Arya, DCP Rajesh Duggal, ACP (crime) Aman Yadav and other officers reached the spot after receiving information about the incident. Police collected CCTV footage and other evidence from the spot.

A senior officer said the murder was part of an ongoing gang war between two groups.

Ballu Pehalwan was the head of an NGO Bharat Bhavishya Foundation and had also contested elections from Matia Mahal seat assembly constituency in Delhi. He had been declared a ‘bad character' by Delhi Police.

An FIR was registered under sections 302 (murder), 34 (common intention) of the IPC and Arms Act at Sector 8 police station on Wednesday after a complaint by the gangster's wife Rajjo Devi, police said.

Sube Singh, spokesperson of Faridabad Police, said investigation into the case is underway and the accused will be arrested soon.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)