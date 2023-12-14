Hazaribag (Jharkhand), Dec 14 (PTI) The Hazaribag district police on Thursday seized 30 kg of ganja estimated to be worth around Rs 16 lakh from a truck, an officer said.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team conducted a raid and seized banned narcotics from the truck in the Ichak area on NH 33, Superintendent of Police Manoj Ratan Chothe said.

Also Read | Delhi Excise Policy Case: Supreme Court Dismisses Review Plea Filed by AAP Leader Manish Sisodia Against Denial of Bail.

The market value of the seized ganja was estimated to be worth Rs 16 lakh, the SP said, adding that the vehicle was on its way to Bihar from Odisha.

The police have arrested the driver of the vehicle.

Also Read | Manipur Violence: After Seven Months, 64 Bodies of Riot Victims Handed Over to Kin, Tribal Body Calls for 12-Hour Shutdown for Last Rites.

A case has been registered under the NDPS Act in the Ichak police station, the SP added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)