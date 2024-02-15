Golaghat (Assam) [India], February 15 (ANI): Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday visited Assam's Raja Pukhuri Shyam village as part of the BJP's 'Gaon Chalo Abhiyan'.

During his visit, the Chief Minister inspected a house built under PMAY (Gramin) at No 1 Raja Pukhuri Shyam Gaon in Golaghat.

Also Read | 'Had a Wonderful Meeting': PM Narendra Modi After Holding Talks With Qatar Counterpart Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman on Bilateral Ties.

He also spent the night at the house of Bhaskar Shyam Gohain.

Addressing the media, the Chief Minister emphasized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's directive to understand and address the villager's issues.

Also Read | One Dead, 21 Others Injured in Kansas City Super Bowl Parade Shooting: Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, February 15, 2024.

"PM Modi instructed us to spend a day in the village and interact with the villagers to understand their problems. So that when PM Modi's government is reelected again, we can work towards solving these problems. In this sequence, I am here today and will stay here tonight. I will also talk to the beneficiaries of the village," he said.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal visited the Dirai Tea estate at Tingkhong in Assam's Dibrugarh district as part of the 'Gaon Chalo' Abhiyan.

The union minister spent the night in one of the homes at the Maaj line of the estate and interacted with the beneficiaries of various government schemes like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin and Ujjwala Yojana in the area.

Sonowal also interacted with various sections of society, including sardars, chowkidars, and senior citizens.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal said, "It is a wonderful initiative launched by the party for all our party workers to reach out to every citizen who resides in India's more than seven lakh villages. Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, India has been growing at an impressive rate, and people from villages, as well as urban areas have benefited from the multiple welfare schemes launched by the Modi government."

Sonowal joined the people of the village in conducting a cleanliness drive near the Durga mandir.

Sonowal also had dinner with the villagers while spending the night at the residence of a local at the Maaj Line of the Dirai Tea Estate.

The BJP has launched a massive outreach programme for rural villages--Gaon Chalo Abhiyan--to take stock of the implementation of the central welfare schemes and talk about the development programmes. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)