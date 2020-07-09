New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): The Union Health Ministry on Thursday said the gap between active cases and recovered cases has been progressively increasing.

During the press conference, Rajesh Bhushan, Officer on Special Duty (OSD), Ministry of Health said, "If you look at the gap between active cases and recovered cases, that gap is progressively increasing. Today we have 476,378 recovered cases and only 269,789 active cases."

Meanwhile, he said that the recovery rate is increasing continuously and reached 62.09 per cent on July 9.

"India's COVID-19 recovery rate is steadily increasing. Currently, the recovery rate is 62.09 per cent. Number of recovered cases is now almost twice (1.75 times) the number of active cases," he said.

"People who are between 60 to 74 years of age, they constitute 8 per cent of India's total population. However, they show 39 per cent COVID-19 linked deaths and people who are more than 75 years are 2 per cent of India's population but they show 14 per cent COVID deaths," added Bhushan. (ANI)

