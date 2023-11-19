Narayanpet (Telangana) [India], November 19 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party National President JP Nadda while addressing a public meeting in poll-bound Tealngana's Narayanpet, lashed out at K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) and lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his contribution towards the development of the nation.

"Promises were made for the allocation of 3-bhk flats but that promise was not fulfilled (by KCR) and even the money sent under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana was stopped from reaching the common people by KCR," said Nadda.

The BJP National President, while comparing PM Modi to the efficient 5G network, equaled KCR's 5G with Gareebi, Ghotala, Ghuskhori, Ghaplebazi and Gundaraj.

Nadda also claimed that wherever BJP government is formed, there will be development, women will be respected, corruption will be demolished, employment opportunities will be provided to youth and farmers will be empowered.

He also highlighted how under the leadership of PM Modi, the nation has moved ahead on the path of development and how India became the 5th largest economy in the world. Nadda also claimed that if PM Modi wins in 2024 and BJP government is formed, the country will be the third-largest economy by 2028.

He further lauded PM Modi for his schemes and plans that furthered the development of the nation.

The BJP has fielded K Ratanga Pandu Reddy from Narayanpet assembly constituency, who will be going against Congress' Chittem Parnika Reddy and BRS' S Rajender Reddy in Narayanpet.

Telangana will go for assembly elections on November 30 and the counting of votes, along with those of four other poll-bound states, has been scheduled for December 3.

In the previous Assembly election in 2018, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won 88 of the 119 seats, grabbing 47.4 percent of the total vote share. The Congress came in a distant second with just 19 seats. (ANI)

