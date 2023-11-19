Jaipur, November 19: The Deedwana assembly constituency in Rajasthan will see a direct fight between the ruling Congress party and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Congress party has fielded sitting MLA Chetan Singh Choudhary, who will be up against the saffron party's candidate Jitendra Singh Jodha. The Deedwana constituency is one of the crucial seats in the 200-member Rajasthan assembly. The Deedwana assembly constituency comes under the Nagaur district of Rajasthan state.

The upcoming Vidhan Sabha polls in Rajasthan are seen as the semi-final before the Lok Sabha elections, which are scheduled for next year. Both candidates, Chetan Singh Choudhary of Congress and Jitendra Singh Jodha of BJP, will be keen to win the Deedwana seat. However, the last-minute entry of Yunus Khan, who has decided to contest the upcoming polls as an Independent candidate, has spiced up things in Rajasthan's Deedwana. Tonk Election 2023: BJP Fields Ajit Singh Mehta To Take On Congress Leader Sachin Pilot, Know Polling Date, Result and History of Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha Seat.

Candidates for Deedwana Election 2023:

The Congress party has fielded sitting MLA Chetan Singh Choudhary from the Deedwana assembly constituency in Rajasthan. Singh will face a direct fight from BJP leader Jitendra Singh Jodha, who will aim to win the Deedwana seat. The entry of Yunus Khan, who quit the BJP after being denied a ticket, has made the Deedwana assembly election a three-way battle. Will Yunus Khan surprise BJP and Congress by winning the Deedwana, or will Congress retain it? Only time will tell.

Deedwana Election 2018 Results:

In the 2018 assembly election in Rajasthan's Deedwana, Congress leader Chetan Singh Choudhary won the seat by over 40,000 votes. He defeated BJP candidate Jitendra Singh. While in the 2013 Vidhan Sabha polls in Deedwana, BJP leader Yunus Khan defeated Congress leader Chetan Choudhary. The Deedwana assembly constituency has seen power shifting from BJP to Congress and vice versa in every alternate assembly election in Rajasthan. Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: From Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot to Divya Maderna and CP Joshi, List of Key Candidates of Congress and Their Constituencies.

The state of Rajasthan will go to polls on Saturday, November 25. Counting votes will occur on Sunday, December 3, along with those of Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Chhattisgarh Vidhan Sabha polls.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 19, 2023 03:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).