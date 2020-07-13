Guwahati, Jul 13 (PTI) The Gauhati High Court on Monday dismissed a writ petition challenging Governor Jagdish Mukhi's decision to place Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) under his rule after the tenure of the previous BTC, where the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) was in power, had expired in April.

Hearing the writ petition by BTC deputy speaker Nerswn Boro and BTC executive member Jagadish Sarkar, Justice Achintya Malla Bujor Barua dismissed the case citing lack of merit.

Also Read | Rajasthan Political Crisis | Two Bharatiya Tribal Party MLAs Withdraw Support From Congress Govt: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 13, 2020.

The governor assumed control of the BTC, which covers four districts of Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa and Udalguri, after the state election commission expressed inability to hold polls there due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation. The Raj Bhawan said in a release, "The Honourable Gauhati High Court today dismissed the writ petition which challenged the Governor's assumption of the BTC administration upon the expiry of its term on April 27, 2020."

"The Honorable Gauhati High Court giving its verdict on the writ petition filed by Nerswn Boro and Jagadish Sarkar observed that there is no merit in the writ petition and therefore it should stand dismissed," the release said.

Also Read | Rajasthan Political Crisis: BTP Issues Whip Asking Its 2 MLAs to 'Abstain' If Ashok Gehlot Faces Trust Vote in Assembly.

In its ruling, the Gauhati High Court observed that the governor had assumed the administration of the Bodoland Territorial Area Districts (BTAD) by exercising the power under Paragraph 16(2) of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution and had appointed an administrator. Election to the 40-member BTC was scheduled on April 4, but it was postponed indefinitely due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. Subsequently, the governor assumed administration of the Council on expiry of its five-year term on April 27 this year. Welcoming the verdict, BJP Assam president Ranjeet Kumar Dass said in a statement that the High Court's decision will strengthen democracy. "Nobody can deny the role of all parties in strengthening the basic principles of democracy. Moreover, the public has welcomed the steps taken by the governor to continue the developmental works in the BTAD," he added. Dass hoped that people will be able to elect a government in BTC soon in a clean and transparent manner.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)