Dhubri (Assam) [India], May 2 (ANI): Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday claimed that the Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi's children are not Indian citizens.

Speaking to mediapersons, Chief Minister Sarma said, "I have evidence that Gaurav Gogoi's son and daughter are not Indian citizens. We are examining what he did there (Pakistan) for 15 days. There is no tourism place in Pakistan; it is only a terrorist adda. It is 100 per cent confirmed that he went there, but what did he do there in 15 days? Robert Vadra and Gaurav Gogoi are more concerned about Pakistan than India."

Notably, the rivalry between Sarma and Gogoi has escalated into a full-blown social media battle, with both leaders using online platforms to trade barbs and accusations. The political slugfest comes during the ongoing Panchayat elections.

The exchange has added fuel to Assam's already tense political landscape, setting the stage for a closely contested election.

Earlier this week, Chief Minister Sarma questioned Gogoi, asking if he had visited Pakistan for 15 consecutive days and to clarify the purpose of the visit.

Sarma further allegedly inquired whether Gogoi's wife receives a salary from a Pakistan-based NGO while working in India, and sought details about the citizenship status of Gogoi's wife and two children.

"Questions for the Hon'ble Member of Parliament from the Congress Party: 1. Did you visit Pakistan for a continuous period of 15 days? If so, could you kindly clarify the purpose of your visit? 2. Does your wife indeed receive a salary from a Pakistan-based NGO while residing and working in India? If so, may we ask why a Pakistan-based organisation is paying a salary for activities conducted in India? 3. What is the citizenship status of your wife and your two children? Are they Indian citizens, or do they hold citizenship of another country? Many more questions will follow," he posted on X.

Gogoi countered with his own set of questions for the Chief Minister. He asked if Sarma would resign should he fail to substantiate Gogoi and his wife's claims of being agents of an enemy country.

The voting for the first phase of the panchayat polls started early in the morning. Long queues of voters were visible in most polling stations.

The first phase of the panchayat elections is being held in 14 districts of the state: Sonitpur, Biswanath, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat, Majuli, Golaghat, Cachar, Hailakandi, and Sribhumi.The Assam State Election Commission has made all arrangements to conduct a free and fair election.

Security personnel have been deployed in each polling station. Earlier, the Assam State Election Commissioner said that an adequate number of security personnel and over 1.20 lakh polling personnel will be deployed to ensure the smooth conduct of the election.

The second phase of the polls will be held on May 7 in the remaining 13 districts, and the votes will be counted on May 11.

More than 1.80 crore voters, including 90.71 lakh male voters, 89.65 lakh female voters and 408 other voters, will exercise their franchise in 25007 polling stations in both phases.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) already secured 37 Zila Parishad seats - 35 by the BJP and two by Asom Gana Parishad (AGP). The NDA has also secured 288 Anchalik Panchayat seats (259 by BJP and 29 by AGP) unopposed. (ANI)

