Jaipur, Oct 15 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday appealed to the people of the state to keep their houses and surroundings clean to protect themselves against dengue.

Due to the changing weather, dengue cases have increased in the state, he said.

"The spread of dengue can be prevented by taking precautions. Keep your house and surroundings clean and do not allow water to collect (in a place). Keep water tanks and utensils covered," Gehlot said in a tweet.

He said 90 per cent of dengue patients can be cured at home by taking medicines under medical supervision.

The chief minister also urged people to get themselves tested for dengue if they have a fever and get treatment in time.

