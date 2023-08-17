Jaipur, Aug 17 (PTI) Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led government has transferred 119 officers of the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS), including several additional divisional commissioners, additional collectors and sub divisional officers.

The transfer list was issued by the department of personnel Wednesday night.

RAS officer Parshuram Dhanka has been posted as Bharatpur Additional Divisional Commissioner, Mahavir Kharadi as Udaipur Additional Divisional Commissioner and Omprakash Vishnoi as Bikaner Divisional Commissioner.

Chetan Chauhan has been posted as Jhalawar ADM, Nishu Kumar Agnihotri as Karauli ADM , Rakesh Kumar Gupta-I as Nagaur ADM, Dhirendra Singh as Beawar ADM, Omprakash Saharan as Anupgarh ADM and Champalal as Jodhpur ADM.

