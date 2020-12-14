Jaipur, Dec 14 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday urged the Centre to find an amicable solution to farmers' protest against the three recent farm laws without accusing anti-national elements of being behind the stir.

"The statements issued by BJP leaders decrying farmers' protest are most unfortunate and condemnable," Gehlot said in a tweet.

He said the farmers have been protesting peacefully.

"Their protest is for their most genuine concerns which the government is ignoring. The farm laws that are not in the interest of the farming community must be taken back," he demanded.

